Hyderabad cricketer Sumanth announces retirement

Kolla Sumanth, former Hyderabad Ranji cricketer, hanged his boots from all forms of cricket, on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: Kolla Sumanth, former Hyderabad Ranji cricketer, hanged his boots from all forms of cricket, on Friday.

The wicketkeeper-batter has represented Hyderabad in 37 first class matches and led the side in Ranji Trophy match. He scored 1,453 runs with highest score of 111 not out. He scored a lone century and 10 half-centuries.

“I have decided to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game. I would like this opportunity to thank the Hyderabad Cricket Association for identifying and nurturing the talent in me. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the entire cricket fraternity of the State,” he said.

“In my next endeavor, I am looking forward to associating and serving the State cricket and guiding the budding cricketers in every possible way. I hope to continue contributing towards the growth of the Hyderabad cricket en very capacity possible,” he further added.