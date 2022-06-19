HCA passes resolution to increase apex council members strength

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) passed a resolution to increase the number of members in the Apex Council of the association from nine to 19, in its general body meeting headed by N Shivalal Yadav, Arshad Ayub and T Shesh Narayan on Sunday.

Speaking after the meeting, Shivlal said, “It is essential to pass this resolution to increase the number in the apex council for the good of cricket and the interests of HCA. We came up with this to clear the controversies surrounding HCA. The Supreme Court has given the order in this regard three years ago.”

“Only a few members are making decisions in the association and that is not good for cricket. The increase of the members in the apex council will give more transparency and help to make decisions in the right way for the good of HCA. The decisions will be transparent when there are large group discussions.”

“We all are disappointed and sad about the things that happened in the association. We learned from our mistakes and we make sure that they won’t repeat again,” said former president Arshad Ayub.

“The Supreme Court has given the order to increase the members of the apex council of HCA three years ago. Unfortunately, the present council members haven’t done anything. The body violated the SC orders and the present president’s acts cost HCA. They did not even approach the BCCI to host matches in Hyderabad. So, we came forward to pass this resolution for the good as per the by-laws of HCA,” said Shesh Narayan.

