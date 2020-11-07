Mohammed Azharuddin clarifies on HCA Ombudsman

It is a totally misleading statement. Justice Verma is already the Ombudsman, says HCA president

Hyderabad: Even as the secretary R Vijayanand said after the Apex Council meeting on Friday that majority of the members didn’t approve the name of Justice (retd) Deepak Verma for the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer post, president Mohammed Azharuddin denied any rejection of that sort.

“It is a totally misleading statement. Justice Verma is already the Ombudsman. It was only said that it would be ratified in the Annual General Meeting. One day you say he is there and the next day you say no. It is not right. I made my dissent,” he said while talking to Telangana Today.

The former Indian captain said although it has been said the Annual General Meeting will be held on November 29 but it needs the government approval. “The Ministry of Home Affairs and the State Government have clearly specified that not more than 200 persons should attend a meeting now because of the Covid-19. So we need to get the necessary nod from the government.’’

Azharuddin reiterated that it is necessary to take hard steps to correct the system. “We need to take some harsh steps. We have already taken a beating if you see last season’s performance. My job is to correct the system,’’ he signed off.

