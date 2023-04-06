HCL founder Ajai Chowdhary launches his book today in Hyderabad

Padma Bhushan awardee, Ajai Chowdhry, one of the founders of HCL, today launched his book ‘Just Aspire – Notes on Technology, Entrepreneurship and the Future’ at the Tech Mahindra Learning World Center, Hyderabad.

Ajai Chowdhry during his book launch poses for cameras.

In the book, Chowdhry penned about his life journey along with important lessons for achieving success. The book also presents a fascinating account of how India’s software industry was born out of hardware.

“This book will be of great use to entrepreneurs and founders of start-ups. It helps them in understanding how to start, scale, and grow their business. There is a separate chapter in the book that speaks about salesmanship,” said Ajai Chowdhry. The book infused with experience and learning also highlights the importance of entrepreneurship, and how to run a successful start-up.

“Being born and brought up in a small town like Jabalpur, I wouldn’t have dreamt of pursuing a career and finding myself at the vanguard of path-breaking revolutions that would transform India,” Ajai stated in his book while recounting his early life experience.

He also mentioned about the importance of people in the organisation in his book. He said the time invested in talking and mentoring people is never wasted. I used to wish and talk to every employee once in a while to make them feel part of the company, said the Padma Bhushan awardee.

Ajai Chowdhry, who has a special interest in space research, said he made an investment in Hyderabad-the based space technology company Dhruva Space. He also said that India will have a great opportunity in the space sector and be extremely competitive in the future.