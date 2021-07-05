HDFC Bank loans rise over 14pc in June

Domestic retail loans by the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal moved up by 10.5 per cent year-on-year, while the domestic wholesale loans grew by around 17 per cent.

New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Monday said it has registered 14.4 per cent growth in its advances to over Rs 11.47 lakh crore as of June 30 this year. “The bank’s advances aggregated to approximately Rs 11,475 billion as of June 30, 2021, a growth of around 14.4 per cent over Rs 10,033 billion as of June 30, 2020, and a growth of around 1.3 per cent over Rs 11,328 billion as of March 31, 2021,” HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector lender said its domestic retail loans by the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal moved up by 10.5 per cent year-on-year, while the domestic wholesale loans grew by around 17 per cent. Among loan categories, retail loans grew by around 9 per cent over June 30, 2020, and were lower by around 1 per cent as compared to March 31, 2021.

Commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 25 per cent over June 30, 2020, and around 4 per cent over March this year. Other wholesale loans grew by around 10.5 per cent over June last year and around 1.5 per cent over March 2021. Retail disbursements during Q1 FY22 stood at about Rs 43,600 crore (Rs 436 billion), 202 per cent up from the year-ago period. However, it was down by 30 per cent from Rs 62,500 crore (Rs 625 billion) during the quarter ended March 2021.

These retail disbursements included the home loans sourced from parent company HDFC Ltd. On the deposit front, the bank witnessed 13.2 per cent growth at Rs 13.46 lakh crore (Rs 13,460 billion) as of June 30, 2021. It was up by 0.8 per cent from Rs 13.35 lakh crore (Rs 13,351 billion) in March 2021.

Retail deposits grew by around 16.5 per cent year-on-year and around 3.5 per cent over March, and wholesale deposits remained stable as compared to June last year, but were lower by around 10 per cent from March this year, the bank said.

“During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 5,489 crore (Rs 54.89 billion) through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited,” it added.

