He is like God for people like us, says diehard KCR fan from Andhra

The words and gesture of an elderly man from AP, who visited Bhadrachalam, with a photo of him becoming quite popular on social media, encapsulated the atmosphere prevailing among public about BRS in AP.

Kothagudem: As the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) makes its way into neighbouring Andhra Pradesh with several leaders from the neighbouring State joining the party, there is a general mood building up in favour of the BRS in AP.

The words and the gesture of an elderly man from AP, who visited Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Friday, with a photo of him becoming quite popular on social media, encapsulated the atmosphere prevailing among the public about the BRS in Andhra Pradesh.

The man, Vantashala Anjaiah, aged around 85 years, and hailing from Alligudem of Kukkunoor mandal of West Godavari district in AP came to Bhadrachalam town to apply for a ration card at a Mee Seva centre at Ambedkar Centre in the town.

Kukkunoor is one of the seven mandals of Telangana merged with AP and is around 35 kilometres from Bhadrachalam. The Mee Seva centre proprietor B Ranjith Naik however had to tell Anjaiah that he could not apply for the ration card in Bhadrachalam as he was from AP.

Though Anjaiah insisted on applying for the ration card, Naik slowly explained the technical issues, following which he agreed to leave. Later he asked for some food as he was hungry and did not have enough money to buy food. Naik offered him lunch and gave him some money to go back to his village.

It was the act of Anjaiah, as he was leaving the Mee Seva centre after having lunch, a photograph of which Naik took, that caught the attention of social media. Anjaiah, in great reverence and with folded hands, bowed before a portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that was put up on the wall of the Mee Seva centre.

“I used to respect the former CM, the late YSR, because of his welfare schemes for the poor. Now I adore KCR Sir for what he is doing for the poorer sections, elders and women in Telangana. He is like God for people like us, and we in AP too want his rule,” was Anjaiah’s explanation when Naik asked him.

Naik shared the image on his Facebook page, and when Telangana Today contacted him, narrated the entire episode.

“Though I do not have any political affiliations, the AP man’s respect for Chandrashekhar Rao surprised me,” he said.