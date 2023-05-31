‘Head Up High’ video song released from Custody

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:22 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: Custody is Naga Chaitanya’s last film at the box office. Venkat Prabhu is the director of the film. It is the first bilingual film for both the actor and the director. Despite the crazy combination and expectations before the release, Custody failed to click at the box office. But it collected some good responses for the action scenes, songs and the making.

Today, the makers released the video version of the ‘Head Up High’ song from the film. This is the intro song of Naga Chaitanya in the film. The song is about the significance of police in 24/7 service to the public. The song is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Arun Kaundinya along with Yuvan gave vocals for the song. Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics.

Custody is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturu under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The songs are available on Junglee Music Telugu.

The film is expected to be released on OTT in June.

