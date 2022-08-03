Govt schools get corporate look with Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme

Telangana Today - 09:22 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: The Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti – Mana Badi programme is changing the face of the government schools in the State. Four schools, two each in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district have already been developed under pilot project and have become better than the corporate schools.

The four schools are ZPHS, Jillelaguda, Balapur mandal, Rangareddy district, ZPHS, Shivarampalli, Rajendranagar mandal, Rangareddy district, Mahabubia (Girls) Model High School, Hyderabad and Alia model school, Gun Foundry, Hyderabad.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has launched the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti – Mana Badi programme at Wanaparthy district headquarter to develop and strengthen the government school across the State.

Toilets with water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, adequate furniture for students/staff, painting entire school, major repairs, green chalk boards, protective walls, kitchen sheds, new class rooms in place of dilapidated rooms, dining facility (halls) in the high school and digital education are being arranged as part of this flagship programme of the State government.

An amount of Rs.7,289.54 crore has been allocated for providing infrastructure in all government and local body schools in the State as part of the programme. These works will benefit 19,84,167 students studying in 26,065 government and local body schools in the State. In the first phase, works have commenced in 9,123 schools that will cover 13 lakh students in the current academic year.