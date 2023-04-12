Health and Tech: Measures to improve immunity during Covid times

Individuals with robust immunity levels will definitely stand better chance of recovering quickly with minimal ‘damage’

Hyderabad: The recent rise of Covid infections due to the new XB1.16 variant of SARS-CoV-2 has once again highlighted the importance of having robust immunity, which is the body’s defense mechanism to fight against the attack of foreign pathogens. Individuals with robust immunity levels will definitely stand a better chance of recovering quickly with minimal ‘damage’ even if they test positive for Covid-19.

Although the symptoms of Covid-19 are flu-like characterized by cough, fever and cold, there are more than handful of peer-reviewed studies that have provided evidence that unlike the seasonal influenza, the SARS-CoV-2 has ability to impact multiple organs of the human body including heart, kidney, skin and brain.

Given these challenges with Covid-19, what are the best options available for people who are looking to improve their body immunity levels?

Regular exercise:

If persons are averse to expose their bodies to supplements made by Western and Indian medicine systems, the natural way of building immunity is through regular exercise, timely sleep and eating right.

Regular exercising, including the traditional running, walking, strength training in gyms and pursuing new age workouts like Zumba, Pilates etc do play a vital role in providing much-needed physical strength and improve immunity. Individuals not only derive physical strength but also get a lot of mental and psychological benefits from pursing exercises, in addition to improving their immunity.

Supplements:

Although often less talked about, but supplements based on Zinc, Vitamin D and C have a unique role in maintaining the integrity and functioning of our immunity. There are Hyderabad-based studies on the positive role of Vitamin D in treating Covid-19 positive patients.

There are enough studies worldwide with evidence of Zinc, Vitamin D and C in strengthening our body immunity and its response whenever individuals are struck down by severe Covid-19 infection. While Vitamin D and C are available naturally in the form of sunlight and in citrus fruits, there is a question mark over how much the human body (due to present day lifestyle) is able to naturally absorb the nutrients. Therefore, consuming direct supplements are a better alternative.

AYUSH

The Indian medicine system, especially Ayurveda has a lot to offer for individuals who are looking to improve their immunity. In fact during the three previous Covid waves, the Telangana government had specifically advised people to leverage Ayurveda to improve immunity.

On its part, the Ministry of AYUSH also had issued self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health.