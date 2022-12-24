Health department ready to tackle COVID fourth wave, if arrived: Director of Health

Nalgonda: Director of Health Gadala Srinivas Rao on Saturday said that all measures have been taken to tackle the fourth wave of COVID, if it arrives in the state. He participated in pooja at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy. The temple priests blessed him and handed over prasadam to him.

Speaking to the media after his temple visit, Srinivas Rao said that Health Minister T Harish Rao held a review meeting with the officials on preparedness to face the fourth wave of COVID, if it arose, and issued necessary instructions. Stating that the people need not to panic, he asked them to continue their work and daily life as it is without any fear.

He said people overcame three waves of COVID with the blessings of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy. He recalled that he visited the temple a second time after the reopening of the developed Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao developed the temple with marvellous structures using black stone, he added.

Stating Omicron BF.7 variant of COVID-19 would spread fast, but death rate was zero, he said that the variant would not have any serious impact on the health of the people.