Health dept issues heatwave advisory for Hyderabad, Telangana districts

Elaborate arrangements have been taken-up including providing special beds, I.V fluids, essential medicines at public health facilities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: The State health department has urged general public to exercise extreme caution and take precautions against the ongoing heatwave in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the districts.

As a part of precautionary measures, elaborate arrangements have been taken-up including providing special beds, I.V fluids, essential medicines at public health facilities and ORS sachets have been made available with ANMs / ASHAs / Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies, Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr B Ravinder Nayak said.

Also Read IMD issues heat wave warning in Telangana

Vulnerable individuals including infants, young children pregnant women, people working outside, persons with mental health issues, physical illness, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, should be extremely cautious.

Do’s

• Stay hydrated: Drink sufficient water as and when possible, even when not thirsty.

• Consume Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), lemon water, butter milk / lassi with some added salts, fruit juices etc.

• Carry water during travel

• Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content like water melon, musk melon, orange, grapes, pineapple, cucumber, lettuce or other locally available fruits and vegetables.

• Stay covered: Wear thin loose cotton garments preferably light colored

• Cover your head: use umbrella, hat, cap, towel and other traditional head gears during exposure to direct sunlight o

• Wear shoes or chappals while going out in sun.

• Stay indoors as much as possible in well ventilated and cool places

• Block direct sunlight and heat waves: Keep windows and curtains closed during the day, especially on the sunny side of your house. Open them up at night to let cooler air in.

• If going outdoor, limit your outdoor activity to cooler times of the day i.e., morning and evening

Don’ts

• Avoid getting out in the sun between 12 noon and 3 pm

• Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon

• Do not go out barefoot

• Avoid cooking during peak summer hours. Open doors and windows to ventilate cooking area adequately

• Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amount of sugar- as these actually lead to loss of more body-fluid or may cause stomach cramps

• Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food

• Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicle

Danger signs

Seek immediate medical attention from nearby government health facilities if any of the following is observed:

• Altered mental sensorium with disorientation: confusion and agitation, irritability, ataxia, seizure and coma

• Hot, red and dry skin

• Body temperature more than or equal to 40 degree C of 104 F

• Throbbing headache

• Anxiety, Dizziness, fainting and light headedness • Muscle weakness or cramps • Nausea and vomiting • Rapid heart beat • Rapid, shallow breathing