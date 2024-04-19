IMD issues heat wave warning in Telangana

The weather department has advised the public to take precautions to avoid heat exposure during this period.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 05:58 PM

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Telangana until Sunday, raising concerns for vulnerable populations such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic 1174524illnesses. The weather department has advised the public to take precautions to avoid heat exposure during this period.

In light of the warning, the IMD recommended several measures to mitigate the impact of the heatwave. These include wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing, covering the head with a cloth, hat, or umbrella, and avoiding direct sunlight as much as possible.

While a heatwave is expected over the weekend, the IMD’s forecast indicates a change in weather patterns with thunder and lightning predicted for April 22 and 23.

In Hyderabad, a mixed bag of weather conditions is anticipated. Rainfall or thundershowers are expected in the afternoons or evenings until April 23, providing relief from the scorching temperatures.

The IMD forecasts minimum temperatures ranging from 25 degrees celsius to 28 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 37 degrees Celsiis and 42 degrees Celsius during this period.