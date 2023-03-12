Health Minister Harish Rao to tour Chennur on March 15

The minister will lay the foundation stone to a 100-bedded hospital and a new bus depot in Chennur.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:15 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Mancherial: Health Minister T Harish Rao is scheduled to tour Chennur to inaugurate a slew of developmental works in the Assembly constituency on March 15.

As per the schedule, Rao will inaugurate a mini tank bund, an urban park titled KCR Park and an integrated vegetable and meat market, a mini sports stadium, a four-lane road from Jalal petrol bunk to Ambedkar Chowrasta and a dumping yard in Chennur town. He will then inspect works of a 30-bedded hospital being constructed in the town.

The minister will lay the foundation stone to a 100-bedded hospital and a new bus depot in Chennur. He will also address a public meeting to be organized at a government school in the town.

The narrow road between Jalal fuel station to Ambedkar Chowrasta was widened at a cost of Rs 25 crore. Both Kummarikunta and Peddacheruvu were developed as mini tank bunds spending Rs 9 crore. A mini sports stadium was built near Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Chennur at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, while the integrated vegetable and meat market was created by spending Rs 7.02 crore.

Meanwhile, the urban park was developed on the outskirts of Chennur costing Rs 2 crore, while an eco-tourism park was created at Jodu vagu spending Rs 2 crore. The dumping yard was established at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore.