Healthcare facilities more accessible to people in Telangana: Bhongir MLA

Bhongir MLA said that healthcare services had become more accessible to people in the State due to the initiatives taken up by the BRS govt

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy was inaugurating basthi dawakhana in fifth ward of Bhongir municipality on Monday

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy said healthcare services had become more accessible to people in the State due to the initiatives taken up by the BRS government.

Inaugurating Basthi Dawakhanas in the fifth, 21st and 32nd wards in Bhongir town, Shekar Reddy said the State government had accorded top priority to public health and was taking up measures for development of government-run hospitals.

He pointed out that Government district hospitals were developed on par with corporate hospitals in terms of healthcare facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to this, area hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHC) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) were provided with additional medical equipment to ensure quality medical services to the people.

Basthi Dawakhanas were set up by the State government to make the health services more accessible to the poor people, he said.