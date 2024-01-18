Heartbroken over staying away from children, man commits suicide in Mancherial

The elderly man looked gloomy while bidding adieu to his son who celebrated the Sankranti festival at their residence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 07:00 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: An elderly man died, allegedly by suicide after consuming pesticide, as he was reportedly heartbroken over having to stay away from his son and daughter at Doudepalli village in Luxettipet mandal on Wednesday evening.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector G Laxman said Gagireddy Laxma Reddy (64) and his wife were residing at the village, but Laxma Reddy was missing his children. While his daughter was married and settled in Canada, his son had migrated to Hyderabad in search of livelihood.

Reddy looked gloomy while bidding adieu to his son who celebrated the Sankranti festival at their residence, on Wednesday afternoon. He is said to have ended his life later in the day.