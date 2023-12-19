Vemulawada: Woman dies after monkey jumps in front of auto

Rajanna-Sircilla: In a tragic incident, a woman labourer died after the auto-rickshaw in which she was traveling along with other agricultural labourers overturned while trying to avoid hitting a monkey. Five persons were injured in the accident.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Posettipalli of Vemulawada urban mandal on Tuesday evening. Twelve labourers from Chinthalathana of Vemulawada rural mandal had gone to Marrigadda of Chandurthi mandal to work in an agricultural field and were returning after work when the accident took place.

When their autorickshaw reached near Posettipalli around 5.30 pm, a monkey is said to have jumped in front of the vehicle. The driver, attempting to avoid hitting the monkey, lost lost control over the steering leading to the vehicle turning turtle.

Jatarakonda Mallavva (55), who sustained severe injuries, died while she was being shifted to hospital in a ‘108’ ambulance. The other injured persons were shifted to hospital. Police have registered a case.