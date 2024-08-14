Heat and humidity grip Hyderabad amidst yellow alert in Telangana

Weather experts noted that this blend of heat and humidity is typical for Hyderabad as September approaches.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 08:00 PM

Wednesday's weather stood out due to the intense heat combined with humidity, creating conditions for monsoon thunderstorms. (Wednesday's weather stood out due to the intense heat combined with humidity, creating conditions for monsoon thunderstorms. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced soaring temperatures on Wednesday, with western parts of the city particularly affected, recording highs around 36 to 37 degree Celsius.

Amberpet topped the list at 37.8 degree Celsius, followed by Gachibowli at 37.3 degree Celsius and Kukatpally at 37.2 degree Celsius. Several other areas, including Serilingampally, Uppal, Musheerabad, Himayatnagar, Khairatabad, Saidabad, Hayathnagar, Golconda, and Patancheru, also saw temperatures exceeding 36 degree Celsius.

Weather experts noted that this blend of heat and humidity is typical for Hyderabad as September approaches. Wednesday’s weather stood out due to the intense heat combined with humidity, creating conditions for monsoon thunderstorms. Weather experts further state that the similar weather pattern would persist in the city for next couple of days.

On Wednesday, light rainfall was recorded in various parts of the city, with Khairatabad receiving 13.3 mm and Shaikpet getting 11.3 mm. Scattered storms were reported mainly in the western regions of Hyderabad, such as Golconda, Mehdipatnam, Langer Houz, Shaikpet, and Jubilee Hills.

Across Telangana, Siddipet experienced the highest rainfall in the state, recording 75 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Thursday in many districts, including Hyderabad, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds between 30-40 kmph.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is expected to have mostly cloudy skies, with the likelihood of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are anticipated to be around 32 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius, respectively, with winds likely remaining slow, blowing from the west and northwest at speeds between 8 to 12 kmph.