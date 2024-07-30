Heavy flood inflow: Two more gates lifted at Srisailam

30 July 2024

Hyderabad: The Srisailam project continued to receive a big inflow of flood waters for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.

Over 2.25 lakh cusecs of flood water is being discharged from the project by opening two more gates in addition to the three gates that were already kept open to manage the outflows.

The flood levels in Krishna were being monitored closely as the present storage had touched 203 TMC as against the gross storage capacity of 215 TMC. The reservoir level reached 882 feet (close to the FRL of 885 feet).

This situation is crucial for Nagarjuna Sagar, a downstream project which will benefit from its outflows. Present storage in Nagarjuna Sagar has touched 141 TMC as against the Gross storage capacity of 312 TMC.The reservoir level is at 514 feet as against the FRL of 590.

The increasing water levels are seen as a big relief for the two Telugu States in need of water to meet irrigation and drinking water needs in its ayacut. The outflows at the upstream projects of Almatti, Narayanpur and Jurala continued to be over three lakh cusecs while the discharges from the Tungabhadra projects were close to one lakh cusecs.