Three gates of Srisailam Dam opened on Monday

Srisailam dam's gate no 6, 7 and 8 were opened partly releasing some 84,000 cusecs of water into the river.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 July 2024, 06:55 PM

Hyderabad: Three of the 12 gates of the Srisailam project were lifted on Monday evening letting off the flood flow that was on the rise. Gate no 6, 7 and 8 were opened partly releasing some 84,000 cusecs of water into the river.

The Nagarjuna Sagar project would be the immediate beneficiary of the flood flows let off from Srisailam. The inflows into Srisailam were constantly in the order of 4.5 lakh cusecs for the past 48 hours.

The present storage in Srisailam project rose to 179 TMC in over one week as against the gross storage capacity of 215 TMC. The Project continued to add to its storage by about 40 tmc a day as all the upstream projects were adding to the flood flows in a big way.

The outflows from the Almatti dam and Narayanpur dam in Karnataka and Jurala project in the State were over three lakh cusecs in the day.