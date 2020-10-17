Heavy inflows fill Telangana projects due to rains in upstream areas

District administration on high alert as irrigation projects were filled to their full capacity in the State

Hyderabad: District administrations continue to be on the alert as heavy inflows continue into projects in the State even as the torrential rains appear to have taken a break. Heavy inflows have been reported from State irrigation projects which are already brimming to their full capacity following heavy rains in neighbouring Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra.

Following the incessant rains over the past few days, all major irrigation projects in the State were filled to their full capacity. Officials diverted large parts of inflows during the rains to fill local tanks. More than 50 per cent of 46,000 village tanks were overflowing due to rains in their respective catchment areas. While the water levels have been steady in these major projects, they are rising in a few projects over the past few days.

According to the latest reports, irrigation projects in both Krishna and Godavari River basins are receiving huge inflows following rains in the upper riparian States. The Jurala project with full reservoir level (FRL) of 1,045 feet, had water level at about 1,037 feet on Friday. The project was receiving inflows of 4.93 lakh cusecs and over 5.27 cusecs water was being discharged downstream. According to the Central Water Commission, the water levels in the project are on the rise due to heavy rains in upper riparian States.

Similarly, water inflows into Srisailam project stood at 5.81 lakh cusecs, while about 5.06 lakh cusecs were released from the project. The water level in the project was about 200.2 feet against its FRL of 885 feet. The water level in Nagarjuna Sagar project was 589.3 feet against FRL of 590 feet. The project was receiving about 4.7 lakh cusecs of water and discharging an estimated 4.59 lakh cusecs.

Irrigation projects in Godavari River basin also have been receiving heavy inflows and almost equal quantity of water was being released downstream. The Sri Ram Sagar Project has been receiving 30,332 cusecs inflows with outflows at 55,811 cusecs. Similarly, several projects in Godavari River catchment area receiving good inflows include Sripada Yellampally (31,277 cusecs), Singur (44,830 cusecs), Nizamsagar (80,578 cusecs), and Lower Manair Dam (44,041 cusecs) among others.

The officials concerned in the irrigation department have been already cautioned to maintain a safe flood cushion by releasing water downstream. With a huge quantity of water expected to reach Jurala project, the officials have already commenced releasing water downstream. “We are expecting a huge flood over the next couple of days into Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Krishna, Bhima and Tungabhadra Rivers,” an official told Telangana Today.

