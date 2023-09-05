Heavy Rain: Vemula Prashanth puts Nizamabad administration on high alert

The Minister, who held a review meeting with Nizamabad officials at the collectorate, directed officials to take up relief works on a war footing and take measures to avoid untoward incidents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: In the wake of the India Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rainfall in next 24-hours in the district, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Tuesday directed district officials to put their men on high alert and shift people from low lying areas to relief centres.

The Minister, who held a review meeting with district officials at the collectorate, directed officials to take up relief works on a war footing and take measures to avoid untoward incidents.

Later briefing the media, Prashanth Reddy informed that about 12 old houses were partially damaged due to rains that lashed the district in the last two days and the Badisi pond was overflowing due to heavy inflow.

All the damaged Panchayati Raj and Roads & Buildings roads were being repaired, he said, adding that people living in the catchment area of Badisi pond as well as those living along the Pulangu River were being shifted to relief centers.