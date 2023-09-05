Telangana: Heavy rains lash districts; schools declare holiday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:11 AM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Heavy to very heavy rains have been lashing several districts in the State, including Hyderabad, affecting normal life in many areas.

Streets in many colonies in different areas were under sheets of water and district collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medhcal, Vikarabad and other districts declared a holiday to education institutes as a precautionary measure.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), about 17 districts recorded very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.88 mm to 144.55 mm till 7 am on Tuesday morning.

Among all, Gandhari mandal in Kamareddy recorded the highest rainfall of 144.5 mm, followed by Serilingampally, Rangareddy, which received 140.8mm and Medchal, which received 138 mm.

The Met department has issued orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon districts till Wednesday morning.

The department has also said heavy rain would likely occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar districts.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds ranging between 30 to 40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts, officials said.