Heavy rainfall expected to hit Hyderabad on Saturday

The rains in Hyderabad are expected to start in the evening and continue through the night with strong thunderstorms

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 01:45 PM, Sat - 18 March 23
Hyderabad: The city is gearing up for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday, with the Indian Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD) issuing a warning for the same. The rains are expected to start in the evening and continue through the night with strong thunderstorms.

According to the IMD-H, the heavy rainfall is due to the influence of a western disturbance. This system is likely to bring heavy rainfall not only to Hyderabad but also to other parts of Telangana.

The IMD has advised people to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel during the period of heavy rainfall. The authorities have also issued warnings to residents living in low-lying areas.

