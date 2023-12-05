Heavy rainfall in parts of Kothagudem, Khammam

A very heavy rainfall of 13.1 cm was recorded in Aswaraopet mandal while a heavy rainfall of 7.35 cm was recorded in Dammapet mandal from 8.30 am to 5 pm in the day.

Inflated rescue boats were made available for relief operations in Sathupalli and Madhira in Khammam.

Kothagudem: Light to very heavy rainfall was recorded in several mandals in the district on Tuesday.

In Khammam district, moderate rainfall was recorded in Sathupalli, Vemsoor, Madhira, Chintakani, Bonakal, Penuballi, Wyra and Konijerla mandals while there was light rainfall in the other mandals.

Coal production was affected in SCCL opencast mines in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur and Sathupalli areas due to the cyclonic rains. There has been a drop in day time temperatures in Kothagudem and Khammam districts because of the rains.

A minimum temperature of 21.3 Celsius degree was recorded in Yellandu mandal. The temperature remained between 21 to 24 Celsius degrees during the day in Kothagudem district. In Khammam a minimum temperature of 21.2 Celsius degree was recorded in Tirumalayapalem mandal.

Meanwhile, the district administrations in Khammam and Kothagudem districts were on high alert following a forecast of heavy rains in the next two days. Kothagudem Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala held a teleconference with the district officials and told them to set up barricades at streams and tanks where there was a chance of water overflowing.In view of the rain situation all types of leaves were cancelled; the government officials and staff who went on leave have to attend to their duties with immediate effect. People living in low lying areas have to be alerted and follow safety measures, she said.

For emergency services call centres were set up at the district collector’s office (08744 241950), RDO office Kothagudem (9392919750) and at Bhadrachalam RDO office (08743 232444).Khammam Collector VP Gautham was monitoring the rain situation from the control room set up in the collectorate. He advised the public to be vigilant and to call the control room toll free number 1077 or 9063211298 for any assistance.

Two inflated rescue boats were made available for relief operations in Sathupalli and Madhira mandals. 20 people were given special training on boats and each boat could carry eight people.