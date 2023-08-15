Heavy rainfall likely to continue in Himachal, Uttrakhand: IMD

By IANS Published Date - 08:51 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh in the next two days, and in Uttarakhand and northeast in the next 4-5 days.

The weather forecast agency, in the bulletin, further predicted that in Northwest India, there will be light to moderate scattered rainfall and thunderstorms, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additionally, Uttarakhand will experience this weather till Saturday.

Moving to east India, there will be light to moderate scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal till Thursday, over Jharkhand from till Friday and over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Odisha can experience similar conditions till August 19 while Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to have light to moderate scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday,” said the IMD.

Odisha might also experience isolated very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday. “Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph are expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the IMD predicted.

In northeast, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are anticipated.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till August 19.

Moving to Central, West and South India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected.

“Isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely to increase in Chhattisgarh from Thursday to Sunday, in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on Sunday, and in coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana on Sunday,” said the IMD.

“The remaining parts of these regions may experience subdued rainfall activity over the next five days,” the IMD added.