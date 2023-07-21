| Three Killed Two Injured In Car Gorge Accident In Himachals Shimla

Three killed, two injured in car gorge accident in Himachal’s Shimla

A tragic incident occurred in Himachal's Shimla, where a car plunged into a gorge, resulting in three fatalities and leaving two others injured.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Representational Image

Shimla: Three people were killed and two others injured after their car fell into a gorge in Rohru area of Shimla district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Khabil village in Chirgaon, killing former head of Khabil Panchayat Prathvi Raj, his deputy Satya Prakash and driver Anil, they said.

The injured — Trilok and Avantika — were rushed to the nearby hospital. One of them has been referred to IGMC Shimla, police said.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said, adding an investigation is on.