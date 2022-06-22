Heavy rains for next 2 days in Telangana: IMD

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:04 AM, Wed - 22 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall has been forecast for Hyderabad as well as most districts of Telangana for Wednesday and Thursday.

The IMD on Tuesday has forecast heavy rainfall for the next two days and issued a yellow alert or ‘be prepared’ warning for Wednesday and Thursday.

On Monday night, several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rains with rainfall ranging from 50.8 mm to 92.8 mm. Apart from Hyderabad, some districts too received heavy rainfall. On June 22, heavy rains very likely to occur in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal,Nizamabad, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Medak and Kamareddy.

On June 23, thunderstorm accompanied with lighting very likely to occur in many districts.