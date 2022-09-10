Heavy rains: Four more gates of Osman Sagar opened

Hyderabad: With Osman Sagar receiving copious inflows due to rains, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board on Saturday evening opened four more gates of the reservoir.

With this, six gates of the reservoir were now open up to three feet. The water body was receiving 2,000 cusecs of inflow and 2,106 cusecs was the recorded outflow.

Meanwhile, Himayat Sagar was receiving 600 cusecs of inflow and two gates of the reservoir were kept open up to one feet and 678 cusecs was the recorded outflow.