Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, more in store

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:26 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

(File Photo) Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday disrupting normal life, with Rajendranagar recording the highest rainfall of 58.3 mm followed by Bahadurpura and Saidabad.

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday disrupting the normal life, with Rajendranagar recording the highest rainfall of 58.3 mm followed by Bahadurpura (28.5 mm) and Saidabad (28.0 mm). The downpour led to traffic jams across the city.

The Met Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers till Friday. However, on Saturday heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted. A orange alert has also been issued in the city till Saturday.

Also Read IMD forecasts extreme rainfall in Telangana for July 8 and 9; red alert issued

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the potential impact expected includes water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion at most locations, wet and slippery roads, tree and electric poles fall, electricity, water, and other social disturbances for a few hours, and drainage clogging.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 30 and 21 degrees Celsius for the next three days.

Almost the same weather pattern may continue over many places in the State till Saturday and yellow and orange alerts have been issued, indicating heavy and very heavy rains respectively.

Here’s the forecast for the next three days:

September 8: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Janagaon, Siddipet, Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Medak.

September 9: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Mancherial, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Nagarkurnool.

September 10: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon,Siddipet , and Kamareddy. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, and Medak.