Hyderabad: Man stuck in flood near Himayat Sagar, rescued

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:37 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: The alertness and timely response of Cyberabad Traffic Police personnel saved the life of a man who got stuck in the surging waters flowing out of the Himayat Sagar in Rajendranagar on Tuesday.

The man, Aravind Goud, even as the flood water covered the Himayat Sagar service road bridge, tried to cross it on his motorcycle around 5pm. He got stuck in the middle of the bridge and started shouting for help. On being alerted by the locals, a traffic recovery van team headed by Head Constable Baig of Rajendranagar Traffic Police reached the spot and rescued him.

“He tried to cross the Himayat Sagar service road bridge from Kaliz Khan Dargah towards Shamshabad side on his bike, but got stuck. Our officials rescued him in time,” an official said.

Senior officials said law and order and traffic personnel were deputed on both ends of the bridge, but Goud had still managed to get on to it, only to land himself in danger.