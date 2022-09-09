Heavy rains in several mandals of Kothagudem

(Roads at Paloncha and Kothagudem turned water pools with heavy rainfall on Friday)

Kothagudem: Many mandals in the district witnessed moderate to very heavy rainfall that disrupted normal life and affected coal production in SCCL opencast mines.

A rainfall of 20.9 cm was recorded at Sitarampatnam in Paloncha mandal while Laxmidevipalli mandal received a rainfall of 11.15 cm by evening hours on Friday. As a result many low lying areas in both the mandals were inundated and vehicular traffic came to halt on Paloncha-Kothagudem road.

Paloncha town SI Naresh and Municipal Commissioner Srikanth have diverted and cleared the traffic at Ayyappa temple area and other parts in the town. The roads virtually looked like streams with rainwater flowing over them.

Light to rather heavy rainfall was witnessed in Gundala, Allapalli, Chunchupalli, Dammapet, Cherla, Bhadrachalam, Burgampad, Tekulapalli, Aswapuram, Manugur, Pinapaka and Sujatha Nagar mandals in the district. The residents had to face power disruption due to the rainfall.

With continuous downpour many streams were overflowing in the above mandals. Coal production in SCCL opencast mines in Kothagudem, Manugur, Yellandu and Tekulapalli mandals in Kothagudem district and at Sathupalli in Khammam district was affected.

Meanwhile, devotees faced difficulty in taking out Ganesh immersion processions with rains lashing out the district continuously since afternoon hours. However, braving the rain the processions accompanied by drum beats and chanting of slogans were taken out. People of all age groups joined the processions.