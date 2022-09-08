Telangana: Ponnam Sathaiah award to poets Shankaram, Dharmaiah

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:33 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Ponnam Sathaiah Jeevana Sapalya Puraskaram-2022 will be presented to a well-known poet Naleshwaram Shankaram and Oggu Dharmaiah.

Under the award, they will be provided Rs 25,000 prize money, appreciation certificates besides felicitation with a shawl in a programme scheduled to be held in Ravindra Bharathi on September 13.

Ponnam Sathaiah Charitable Trust, which gives awards to renewed persons in the fields of literature and arts every year, has selected Shankaram and Dharmaiah for the award this time around.

Trust jury including its chairman Ponnam Ravichandra, members legal expert Madabushi Sridhar, senior journalist Dileep Reddy, Director of Language and Culture Department, Mamidi Harikrishna and writer Ainampudi Sri Laxmi selected awardees.