Heavy rains lash Asifabad, Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad/Adilabad: Several parts of both Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts received heavy rains on Saturday, affecting normal life.

Adilabad district recorded an average rainfall of 99 mm. Adilabad Rural mandal saw the highest rainfall of 133 mm, while Bheempur, Gadiguda, Narnoor, Adilabad Urban, Bazarhathnoor, Boath and Neradigonda mandals had over 100 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 524 mm as against the normal rainfall of 415 mm from June 1 to July 22, reflecting an excess by 26 percent.

Meanwhile, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district’s average rainfall was 68 mm. Sirpur (U) received the highest rainfall of 227 mm, while Lingapur mandal witnessed 217 mm of rainfall and Jainoor mandal recorded 159 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 530 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 409 mm from June 1 to July 22, indicating an excess by 30 percent.

Road connectivity of remote areas in Adilabad district has been hit by the downpours. Rainwater was flowing over a bridge across a stream in Anandapur village in Jainath mandal, disrupting traffic. A culvert in Hirapur village of Indervelli mandal was damaged by the floods. People from remote areas struggled to reach the mandal headquarters and towns for various needs including medical emergencies.

Irrigation projects received copious inflow due to heavy rains in upstream areas and Maharashtra. The Mathadiwagu project received inflows of 16,500 cusecs. Water level reached 0.505 tmc as against the storage capacity of 0.571 tmc. Surplus water was discharged by lifting three gates. The outflow of the project was 15,300 cusecs. Sathnala project brimmed with rainwater. Three gates were lifted to release surplus water.

Collector PS Rahul Raj instructed officials to immediately take up flood relief measures, while preventing loss of humans and property.