Final rites of Ramachandra Reddy performed

Final rites of former minister Chilukuri Ramachandra Reddy were performed with state honours at Thirpelli in Adilabad town on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy, MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Bapu Rao, Diwakar Rao and many others take part in final rites of former minister Ramachandra Reddy performed in Adilabad on Friday

Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Rathod Bapu Rao, Diwakar Rao, TSIDC chairman S Venugopala Chary, BRS leaders Loka Bhuma Reddy and Baluri Govardhan Reddy took part in the funerals. They paid tributes to Ramachandra Reddy and recalled their accounts with the former minister. They said that Reddy was an epitome of discipline and commitment. They opined that he received both defeat and victory equally.

Policemen fired shorts in air as an honor. Collector Rahul Raj, Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy, a large number of followers of the former minister participated in the funeral. Reddy passed away at 81 while undergoing treatment at NIMS in Hyderabad on Thursday. He was admitted to the institute on Tuesday. He hails from Khodad village in Talamadugu mandal.

Reddy had won from Adilabad constituency by contesting as an Independent in 1989 and 1985 and in 1989 and 2004 on the ticket of the Congress. He had worked as irrigation and warehouse minister in the cabinets of the then Chief Ministers N Janardhan Reddy and K Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy.

