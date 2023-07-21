Incessant rains hit normal life in Adilabad

Several parts of the Adilabad district registered moderate rains for the fourth day in a row on Friday, affecting normal life.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

An old bridge on Indervelli-Sirikonda mandals breached due to rains on Friday

Adilabad: Several parts of the district registered moderate rains for the fourth day in a row on Friday, affecting normal life. The average rainfall of the district was 52.2 mm. Sirikonda mandal received the highest rainfall of 195.4 mm, while Ichoda and Indravelli mandals recorded 142 mm and 124 mm of rainfall, respectively. Bheempur, Mavala, Bazarhathnoor, Talamadugu, Boath and Utnoor mandals saw somewhere between 30 mm and 70 mm of rainfall.

The actual rainfall of the district was measured to be 424 mm as against the normal rainfall of 398 from June 1 to July 21, suggesting an excess by 7 percent. Due to the incessant downpours, hilly streams and rivulets swelled. Irrigation tanks brimmed with flood water. Sathnala and Mathadivagu projects received copious inflows.

Certain remote villages of the district remained disconnected with bridges being inundated and streams were flooded. An old bridge on Sirikonda-Indervelli route was damaged by rains, hitting connectivity of interior habitations. Remote villages in Utnoor, Bazarhathnoor and Indervelli mandals were isolated and cut from the mainstream. Farmers registered losses with cotton and paddy crops getting submerged.