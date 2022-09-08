Heavy rains lash Hyderabad again on Thursday

Hyderabad: Heavy spell of rains continued to lash the city on Thursday disrupting normal life. The rain which began in the afternoon intensified within no time, and pounded a number of localities, causing water-logging and traffic jams at several areas.

Areas including Kukatpally, Balanagar, Khairatabad, Saroornagar, Malkajgiri, Uppal, LB Nagar, Alwal, Moulali, Jubilee hills, Nampally, Himayathnagar, Secunderabad among others experienced heavy thunderstorms accompanied with lightning.

The highest rainfall recorded up to 9 pm was in Kapra at 75 mm, followed by Malkajgiri at 69.8 mm, Alwal at 59.8 mm, Quthbullapur at 55.3 mm, and Uppal at 45.5 mm.

According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains in similar pattern will be continued in Hyderabad for the next four days. An orange alert is also issued in the city warning heavy thunderstorms and lightning.