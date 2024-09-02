Heavy rains: Patients shifted from MCH to GGH, pvt hospitals in Mancherial

As a precautionary measure, as the hospital is located on the banks of Godavari river which was swelling due to rains in upstream areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 06:02 PM

As a precautionary measure, as the hospital is located on the banks of Godavari river which was swelling due to rains in upstream areas.

Mancherial: Patients were shifted from Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) to Government General Hospital (GGH) and some private hospitals here on Monday as a precautionary measure, as the hospital is located on the banks of Godavari river which was swelling due to rains in upstream areas.

GGH medical superintendent Dr Harishchandra Reddy said that 60 patients including new mothers and pregnant women were shifted from MCH to the hospital and private hospitals. While pregnant women who were going to deliver babies were adjusted in GGH, new mothers were admitted to private hospitals.

Officials said that the MCH would remain shut till the end of September. They stated that efforts were being made to ensure smooth medical services to the pregnant women and new mothers at GGH in view of closure of the MCH. They noted that steps were being taken to address leakage of roof of the GGG to prevent inconvenience to in-patients.