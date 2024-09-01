| Heavy Rains Throw Life Out Of Gear In Several Districts Across Telangana

Heavy rains throw life out of gear in several districts across Telangana

Tweleve mandals in Siddipet received more than 100 mm of rainfall during the period, while two mandals in Medak recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 08:45 PM

Representational Image

Siddipet: Continuous rains throughout Saturday and Saturday threw normal life out of gear across Siddipet, Medak and Sangareddy districts.

Low-lying areas were inundated with flood water. Siddipet district relatively received more rain than Medak and Sangareddy. Mirudoddi mandal in Siddipet recorded 152.3 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 6 pm on Sunday.

Tweleve mandals in Siddipet received more than 100 mm of rainfall during the period, while two mandals in Medak recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall.

Following the heavy rains, dozens of streams came alive. As the streams started overflowing over the roads at several places, as a result several villages were cut off from the rest of the district. The police have closed down several roads by placing barricades as a precautionary measure.

Ghanpur Anicut, Haldi project, Pocharam dam and hundreds of tanks in Medak district started overflowing on Sunday morning. The inflows to Singur reservoir have swelled to over 15,622 cusecs. The current storage in the reservoir reached 17.30 TMCft against its full storage capacity of 29.91 TMCft.

Power outages were reported at several places while roads were swept away due to heavy floods across the district. Rainwater flowed across the busy NH-65 near Sangareddy as well. However, the officials plunged into action to ensure the water was drained out.

Transco, police, municipal, panchayat, revenue, irrigation, engineering, and other department officials were placed on alert around the clock. The district administrations have set up toll-free numbers in the respective district headquarters to reach out to the citizens who were in serious need.

Former Minister T Harish Rao spoke to the officials of his constituency suggesting them to stay on alert. Accompanied by officials, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar examined the low-lying areas in Husnabad town. No casualties or any untoward incidents were reported in the district until evening. The Collectors and SPs of these three districts were closely monitoring the situation.