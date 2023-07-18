Heavy to moderate rainfall recorded in erstwhile Karimnagar

People were asked not to stay in houses in dilapidated condition.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: Heavy to moderate rainfall was recorded in different places of erstwhile Karimnagar district. Normal life was disturbed due to the continuous rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The highest of 73.3 mm rainfall was recorded in Nerella, Thangallapalli mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district followed by Vedurugatta of Choppadandi mandal at 72.3mm, Mallial of Ellandakunta mandal 72mm, Marthanpeta of Konaraopet mandal 71.3mm, Peddalingapur of Ellandakunta and Yellareddypet 70.3mm and Arnakonda of Choppadandi 70mm.

On the other hand, district administrations alerted the people in the wake of more rain in the next two days. People were asked not to stay in houses in dilapidated condition.