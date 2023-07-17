BRS, farmers demand unconditional apology from TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander participating in tractor rally held in Somanpalli of Anthergoan mandal on Monday.

Karimnagar: BRS leaders and farmers demanded TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to tender an unconditional apology to farmers for his remarks against the 24 hour power supply.

Coming together at Rythu Vedhikas across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday, MLAs, other public representatives, farmers and others also took out a symbolic funeral procession in Veenavanka mandal headquarters. Led by MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, they also burn an effigy of Revanth Reddy.

Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander participated in farmers’ meeting held in Somanpalli of Anthargoan mandal, where a tractor rally was also taken out.