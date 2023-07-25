Rains: CM KCR declares holidays for schools in Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to declare Wednesday and Thursday as holidays for schools across telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: Following the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for several districts in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to declare Wednesday and Thursday as holidays for schools across the State.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the situation in the wake of the incessant rains, asked the Minister to immediately issue orders in this regard.