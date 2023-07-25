Hyderabad Rains: Four gates opened at Himayath Sagar

The present level of water level Himayath Sagar is 1,761.75 feet against its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,763.50 feet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: With heavy rains continuing to pummel Hyderabad and elsewhere, the city reservoirs of Himayath Sagar and Osmansagar (Gandipet) have continued to receive good inflows from their catchment areas.

On Tuesday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials lifted four gates (for up to 2 feet height) at Himayath Sagar to release the excess water into the downstream of river Musi.

At present, the total inflow at Himayath Sagar is 2,500 cusecs while the outflow is nearly 2,750 cusecs. The reservoir has a total of 17 gates out of which four have been opened. The present level of water level Himayath Sagar is 1,761.75 feet against its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,763.50 feet. The total capacity of the reservoir is 2.970 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and as on Tuesday, the total capacity is at 2.970 TMC, the Water Board officials said. The Osman Sagar (Gandipet) reservoir has also continued to receive good inflows, the Water Board officials said.

The local district administration at Rangareddy, senior officials from GHMC and Police department have been about the release of excessive water to the downstream of river Musi, senior officials from HMWS&SB said.

Himayath Sagar (On Tuesday)

• Total gates: 17

• Gates opened: 4

• FTL: 1763.50 feet

• On Monday, FTL was: 1761.75 feet

• Total capacity 2.9TMC

• On Monday, total capacity: 2.562 TMC

• Inflows: 2500 Cusecs

• Outflow: 27500 Cusecs

Hussain Sagar (On Tuesday)

• Full Tank Level: 513.41m

• Maximum Water Level: 524.75 metres

