Case against film producer Bandla Ganesh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 May 2024, 11:05 PM

Hyderabad: The Film Nagar police registered a case against film producer Bandla Ganesh based on a complaint from Nowhera Shaik, an entrepreneur and politician, alleging that she rented a house to the former in 2021 and he was evading paying the rent and was using the residential building for commercial purpose instead.

In the complaint, Nowhera Shaik stated, “The tenant, Bandla Ganesh, is threatening me with the help of hired goons and highly influential political leaders and ministers to sell my property to him at the lowest possible price, despite it being rented to him”.

Filmnagar police registered the case under sections for wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation of the IPC.

In February this year, Bandla Ganesh’s son Hiresh lodged a complaint against Nowhera Shaik in the same police station alleging that the latter tried to sell them the house, which is involved in a case with the Enforcement Directorate. He alleged they had already paid Rs 3 crore as advance for the same.

He further alleged that Nowhera along with her henchmen trespassed into their house and created ruckus, asking them to vacate the premises immediately.