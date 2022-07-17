| Here Are A Few Tips That Help You Raise Low Self Esteem

Hyderabad: Self-confidence plays a key role in not only achieving success in one’s life but also in having a good mental-health. When low self-esteem becomes a long-term problem, it can sabotage our day-to-day lives. It is most important to understand that having low self-esteem is not one’s fault and the only thing you can do about it is to overcome it. Continue reading for a few baby steps you can take to improve your confidence levels:

Stop Comparing

Constantly comparing yourselves with others could be one of the major reasons for your low self-esteem. Remind yourself that doing so isn’t helpful. Everyone is running their own race and life isn’t a competition.

Make a note of your achievements

It is usual to lose confidence at times when you have a bad exam or a bad day at work. If you feel you are no good, remember that it’s just your brain manipulating you. Make a list of everything you’ve accomplished, whether it’s getting a good grade, learning a sport, or cooking something, so you can go back and remind yourself of all the amazing things you’ve done and are capable of.

Focus on your strengths

Recognize your strengths and work on improving them so that they can help you gain confidence in your own abilities. First, build confidence in your abilities, and then focus on challenges.

Set goals

Set some small goals like revising a chapter or watering plants— some small achievements that you can check off a list to help you gain confidence in your ability to get stuff done. Focus on the small things first.

Indulge in a hobby

Try to find something that you’re really passionate about and enjoy performing it — be it photography, painting, gardening, sport, knitting or anything else. If you’re invested in a particular activity, you’re more likely to feel therapeutic and motivated, which leads to increased confidence.

