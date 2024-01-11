| Here Is A List Of Countries You Can Enter Visa Free With An Indian Passport

The list of countries Indians can visit visa-free includes some popular tourist destination like Thailand and Malaysia.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 January 2024, 06:49 PM

Hyderabad: The latest Henley Passport Index is out and six countries share the top spot of the most powerful passport list. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain are the most powerful passports, with their respective citizens being allowed visa-free entry into 194 countries each.

The list features the Indian passport at the 80th spot with, citizens of the country being allowed to visit 62 countries without a visa. The list of countries Indians can visit visa-free includes some tourist destination like Thailand and Malaysia.

Here is the full list (in alphabetical order) of destinations Indians can visit visit-free (as on January 11):

Angola

Barbados

Bhutan

Bolivia

British Virgin Islands

Burundi

Cambodia

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Cook Islands

Djibouti

Dominica

El Salvador

Ethiopia

Fiji

Gabon

Grenada

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Indonesia

Iran

Jamaica

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Laos

Macao

Madagascar

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Mozambique

Myanmar

Nepal

Niue

Oman

Palau Islands

Qatar

Rwanda

Samoa

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Sri Lanka

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Tanzania

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe