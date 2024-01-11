Thursday, Jan 11, 2024
Here is a list of countries you can enter ‘visa-free’ with an Indian passport

The list of countries Indians can visit visa-free includes some popular tourist destination like Thailand and Malaysia.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 11 January 2024, 06:49 PM
Hyderabad: The latest Henley Passport Index is out and six countries share the top spot of the most powerful passport list. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain  are the most powerful passports, with their respective citizens being allowed visa-free entry into 194 countries each.

The list features the Indian passport at the 80th spot with, citizens of the country being allowed to visit 62 countries without a visa. The list of countries Indians can visit visa-free includes some tourist destination like Thailand and Malaysia.

Here is the full list (in alphabetical order) of destinations Indians can visit visit-free (as on January 11):

  • Angola
  • Barbados
  • Bhutan
  • Bolivia
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Burundi
  • Cambodia
  • Cape Verde Islands
  • Comoro Islands
  • Cook Islands
  • Djibouti
  • Dominica
  • El Salvador
  • Ethiopia
  • Fiji
  • Gabon
  • Grenada
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Haiti
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Jamaica
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kenya
  • Kiribati
  • Laos
  • Macao
  • Madagascar
  • Malaysia
  • Maldives
  • Marshall Islands
  • Mauritania
  • Mauritius
  • Micronesia
  • Montserrat
  • Mozambique
  • Myanmar
  • Nepal
  • Niue
  • Oman
  • Palau Islands
  • Qatar
  • Rwanda
  • Samoa
  • Senegal
  • Seychelles
  • Sierra Leone
  • Somalia
  • Sri Lanka
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • St Lucia
  • St Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • Timor-Leste
  • Togo
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Tunisia
  • Tuvalu
  • Vanuatu
  • Zimbabwe

