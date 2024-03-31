Adilabad: Education dept draws flak for failing to take action against teacher

Members of Progress Recognised Teachers union (PRTU)-Telangana lodged a complaint with the DEO on March 28, exposing the teacher's act.

31 March 2024

Adilabad: Authorities of the education department drew flak for delaying in taking action against a teacher who allegedly went on a foreign tour without obtaining permission. The teacher in question, Mahender Yadav, reportedly toured Thailand from March 7 to 10 without obtaining a no objection certificate from the Directorate of School Education (DSE).

Members of Progress Recognised Teachers union (PRTU)-Telangana lodged a complaint with the DEO on March 28, exposing the teacher’s act. The Telanga United of Teachers Federation (TUTF) also took up the issue on March 23. Still, the officials have not initiated action against the teacher, they said.

PRTU-Telangana District president Noor Singh alleged that the DEO Pranitha had asked them to compromise with the teacher and to withdraw the complaint. Members of the teachers unions said the inaction by the officials was bringing disrepute to the department and teachers community as well.

The unions alleged that Mahender Yadav was selling alkaline water machines through a multi-level marketing mode by accepting commissions. He visited another country during the Dasara holidays in the past too.

DEO Pranitha was unavailable for comment.