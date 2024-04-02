Adilabad: Teacher suspended for foreign tour without permission

As per the order, Yadav was suspended for visiting Thailand from March 9 to 14 without obtaining the NoC from the officials of the education department.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 06:12 PM

Adilabad: M Mahender Yadav, a school assistant working with Zilla Parishad Secondary School at Bharampur village in Thalamadugu mandal was suspended for a foreign tour without the mandatory permission and no-objection certificate (NoC) from higher officials.

District Educational Officer T Pranitha issued the suspension orders on Tuesday.

Also Read School assistant from Warangal wins ICT national award

As per the order, Yadav was suspended for visiting Thailand from March 9 to 14 without obtaining the NoC from the officials of the education department.

An inquiry was carried out into the incident and accordingly, action was initiated against him. Members of both Progressive Recognised Teachers union (PRTU)-Telangana and The Telanga United of Teachers Federation (TUTF) had lodged a complaint against Yadav with the Education department in March. Yadav was reportedly selling alkaline water machines through a multi-level marketing mode, with the foreign tour being a business trip offered by the manufacturer of the machines.