Hussain stars in Telangana’s win over Malaysia at National T-20 Cricket Championship

Riding on captain Ahmed Hussain’s 58-run knock, Telangana defeated Malaysia by nine runs in Group-B league clash of the 43rd Shri Rajiv Gandhi National T-20 Cricket Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 07:15 PM

Ahmed Hussain

Hyderabad: Riding on captain Ahmed Hussain’s 58-run knock, Telangana defeated Malaysia by nine runs in Group-B league clash of the 43rd Shri Rajiv Gandhi National T-20 Cricket Championship organised by the Cricket Federation of Hyderabad played at Lal Bahadur International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Batting first, Hussain led from the front hitting eight boundaries and two sixes in his 43-ball knock. However, other batters failed to contribute for the home side as they posted 144/9 in 20 overs. Muqri Jafrie impressed with the bowl for the visitors picking up three wickets. Later, the Telangana side restricted Malaysia to 135/9.

Also Read Chirag-Satwik, HS Prannoy advance to India Open 2024 semis

Brief Scores: Group – B league: Telangana 144/9 in 20 overs (Ahmed Hussain 58; Muqri Jafrie 3/18) bt Malaysia 135/9 in 20 overs ( Amzar 30; Dhairya 2/8, Adarsh 2/16, Ameer 2/11 ).