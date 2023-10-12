Here is how you can use the Election Commission’s tech interface

| Here Is How You Can Use The Election Commissions Tech Interface

Election Commission is offering different services, including specially designed apps and portals for the convenience of voters, candidates and political parties this elections

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:23 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: Making good use of technology, the Election Commission is offering different services, including specially designed apps and portals for the convenience of voters, candidates and political parties this elections.

Emphasis is being laid on strict adherence to election guidelines and with Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into vogue, the Election Commission is facilitating cVigil for citizens to lodge complaints of any violations or irregularities in their vicinity.

cVIGIL: This app provides time-stamped evidentiary proof of MCC or expenditure violation by empowering citizen to click a photo or video using a smartphone. The application is based on GIS technology and the auto location feature provides fairly correct information, which can be relied upon by flying squads to navigate to the incident spot and take action accordingly, as per the Election Commission. This app prioritizes the speedy and effective actions by authorities and promised users status reports within 100 minutes. The Application is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The cVIGIL website (https://cvigil.eci.gov.in) is provided for election officials for monitoring the complaints received from citizens and the disposal status Assembly Constituency wise by CEO or DEOs.

Persons with Disability Application (Saksham App): Saksham app is meant for Person with Disabilities. The PwD elector can make requests for marking them as PWD, request for new registration, request for migration, request for correction in EPIC details, request for wheelchair. There are 5.06 lakh differently abled voters in the State. It utilizes the accessibility features of mobile phones for voters with blindness and hearing disabilities. The Application is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App store.

National Grievances Services (NGS) Portal (https://eci-citizenservices.eci.nic.in/): The NGS portal facilitates people to submit different types of electoral roll and election related complaints. People can register user ID and submit complaints to a specific Assembly Constituency, District and State levels.

The EVM Management System, the Observers Portal, Polling Personnel Randomization Software and ENCORE are some of the other software and apps that have been introduced by the Commission for its officials.

