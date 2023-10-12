Rs 20.43 crore cash seized in Telangana since Oct 9

According to a press release from the Chief Electoral Officer's office, apart from the cash, Rs.14.65 crore worth gold, silver and diamond was seized.

Hyderabad: Ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on Monday, Election officials have seized unaccounted cash of Rs.20.43 crore, including Rs.6.27 crore from Monday 6 am to Thursday 6 am.

According to a press release from the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, apart from the cash, Rs.14.65 crore worth gold, silver and diamond was seized. This includes 31.979 kg of gold, 350 kg of silver and 42.203 carat diamonds. Similarly, Rs.86.92 lakh worth liquor was seized. Since Monday, 31,730 litres of liquor, 1,000 kg of Black Jaggery and 501 kg of Alam has been seized.

The total value of narcotics, including 310 kg of ganja, seized is Rs.89.02 lakh. Further, officers have also seized 7,040 kg rice, 440 sarees, 80 sewing machines, 87 cookers and one car. The total value of these freebies and other items seized is Rs.22.51 lakh.

The cumulative value of all the seized items so far is over Rs.37.07 crore.

As many as 100 companies of Central Armed Police Force were deployed to Telangana and they will report by October 20.

